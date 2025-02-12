Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rakhi Sawant, others summoned by Maharashtra Cyber

Follow us on Image Source : X Siddhant Chaturvedi summoned by Maharashtra Cyber

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's comment on the recent episode of comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' has created a storm. The content of this show is being criticised on and off social media. From the general public to politicians and film celebrities, everyone is venting their anger on Ranveer's statement. Amidst all this, Maharashtra Cyber ​​Cell has summoned several celebrities who have appeared on the show, this also includes Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from this, the National Commission for Women has also lodged a complaint against Samay, Ranveer and social media influencer Apoorva Makhija.

Maharashtra Cyber ​​​​Cell registers case against a total of 30 to 40 people

Maharashtra Cyber ​​​​Cell has registered a case against the YouTube show India's Got Latent. According to ANI, a case has been registered against a total of 30 to 40 people in this case. From the first episode of the show to episode 6, a case has been registered against all the people involved in it. The process of sending notices to everyone has been started and everyone will be called to record statements.

Now the threat is looming over the old episodes of this show and the guests who appeared in it and preparations to take action against them have intensified. This includes Siddhant Chaturvedi, Urfi Javed, Rakhi Sawant, Deepak Kalal, Dilin Nair aka Raftaar and Tanmay Bhat.

Let us tell you that in 'India's Got Latent', Ranveer made such a lewd comment about parents. After much criticism and complaints, the video has been removed from YouTube.

The National Commission for Women issued a summons

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also taken action on this matter. It is being told that the NCW has taken seriously the derogatory and racist comments made in the show 'India's Got Latent'. National Commission for Women Chairperson and National Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party Vijaya Rahatkar has issued summons to Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh, Ashish Chanchlani, Tushar Pujari and Saurabh Bothra for personal hearing on February 17, 2025 at the NCW office, New Delhi.

Ranveer Allahbadia shared a video on X and apologised

Famous YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia recently appeared as a guest on Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent'. On this show, he asked the contestant a vulgar question about the parents' relationship. After much backlash, he shared a video on X and apologised for his mistake. He even said that going to the show was a wrong decision.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan's comment on Samay Raina's comedy goes viral amid India's Got Latent controversy