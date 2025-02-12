Varun Dhawan's comment on Samay Raina's comedy goes viral amid India's Got Latent controversy

Follow us on Image Source : X Varun Dhawan's comment on Samay Raina's comedy

There has been a ruckus over Ranveer Allahbadia's objectionable remarks on stand-up Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent'. From complaints being filed to severe trolling, Samay, Ranveer and social media influencer Apoorva Makhija are under scrutiny. Amid this controversy, a video of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is going viral on social media, in which he is seen explaining why he decided not to be a part of this show. Ironically this conversation happened on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast.

Why did Varun not want to go to Samay Raina's show?

When Varun was asked about comedy and its popularity in Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Varun shared that he was invited as a guest on 'India's Got Latent'. However, he decided not to go to this show. The actor said, "They asked me to be on the show and honestly, I would love to be on it, but my concern is that it might have a negative impact on us. The more you get noticed with this kind of humour, sometimes it becomes a crossfire."

Varun had already spoken about crossfire

After Varun said this, Ranveer encouraged him to reconsider, pointing out how entertaining his appearance would be. However, Varun stuck to his word and said that while he personally has no problem with the humour of the show, it would be a risky move for his professional commitments. "I will do it right away. I am not worried for myself, but I think the teams I work with might be worried. I have to do it when I am not promoting anything because it will be a crossfire for sure," the actor added.

What is India's Got Latent controversy?

YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia made objectionable comments on Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent'. After this, he started facing trolling across the country. The 'All India Cine Workers Association' talked about banning Samay Raina, his show and Ranveer Allahabadia and also warned to take legal action against them. However, Allahbadia has apologised for this controversy, while the other two chose to remain silent.

