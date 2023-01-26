Rang De Basanti completes 17 years on Republic Day 2023, fans get nostalgic

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KRIPAL Rang De Basanti released on Republic Day 2006

Rang De Basanti has completed 17 years since its release in 2006. The movie looked at patriotism through the eyes of the youth and remains relevant to date. It is one of Aamir Khan's most popular movies and enjoys a cult following. On the occasion of its 17th anniversary, fans have trended the hashtag '17 years of RDB on social media'. Apart from the hashtag, fans have also been sharing their memories of watching Rang De Basanti and the movie's stills are going viral on social media.

Rang De Basanti follows the story of a group of university students whose carefree lives go for a toss when one of their own dies due to corrupt practices of the government. The friends, led by DJ (Aamir Khan), then seek revenge. In the movie, parallels are drawn between the youth of today and the revolutionaries who sacrificed their lives during the struggle for India's Independence. RDB, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, is widely considered one of the best films in Bollywood.

Fans get nostalgic about RDB on Republic Day

On Republic Day, Rang De Basanti re-runs are very popular. When India celebrated its 74th Republic Day on January 26, fans got nostalgic and trended #17yearsofRDB on social media. Fans also praised how well the film has been made and still remains fresh. "Rang De Basanti best movie thi aur hamesha rahegi (sic)," wrote one Twitter user. Another one commented, "Can't believe its 17 years already this movie is the best movie I've ever watched #17yearsofRDB (sic)."

Just like the movie, AR Rahman's music in Rang De Basanti is still enjoyed as it was many years ago.

