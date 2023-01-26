Karan Johar praises 'Pathaan' Shah Rukh Khan on Rs 100 crore Day 1 business: 'Love forever trumps hate'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KARANJOHAR Pathaan has grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide on Day 1

Shah Rukh Khan made a grand comeback to the big screen with his latest Hindi film Pathaan. As per the reports, the movie collected over Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office on the first day, thus becoming the first Bollywood movie to achieve this incredible feat. Pathaan was expected to massive business even before it was released and now that the movie has hit the big screens, the euphoria is evident. Seeing the huge demand, YRF also announced late-night shows of the action film so that more and more people can watch it at the earliest.

Karan Johar congratulates 'bhai' Shah Rukh Khan

Karan Johar, who is Shah Rukh Khan's close friend and longtime collaborator, penned a long post on Instagram praising Pathaan and the film's crew. "I don’t remember when I last had such a fun time at the movies!!!! This one’s just the biggest blockbuster !!! Mega is the word!!! The charm, charisma , superstardom, desirability and sheer brilliance of @iamsrk … the hottest , beautiful and sensationally gorgeous agent you will ever find @deepikapadukone the sexiest and most desirable villain @thejohnabraham !!! Brilliantly directed and conceptualised by SID ANAND! He knows how to mount a film like very few can…. I am so so so proud of my BFF the invisible ADITYA CHOPRA!!! You may never see him! But his vision and brilliance is insurmountable! And as for the KING! He went no where he just waited for the right time to RULE! Love you bhai @iamsrk !!! Love you Adi! And love you BOLLYWOOD! You may have been slandered and “boycotted” but no one can deny that when you come into your own no one can stand in your way! PATHAAN MUBARAK to alll!!!! ( no spoiler but the Best sequence of the film is with BHAI and BHAIJAAN) I stood up and clapped (sic)."

Karan Johar slams 'Boycott Gang'

Before Pathaan's release, there were calls to boycott the film on social media. However, it seems like fans have not paid any heed to such trends and have instead turned out in large numbers to watch Pathaan. As the film grossed Rs 100 worldwide on Day 1, Karan Johar targeted those calling for Pathaan's boycott. He wrote, "Love forever triumphs Hate. Mark This date (sic)."

