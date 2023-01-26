Thursday, January 26, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Happy Republic Day 2023 LIVE: Bollywood celebs extend heartfelt wishes
Live now

Happy Republic Day 2023 LIVE: Bollywood celebs extend heartfelt wishes

Bollywood celebrities are extending their heartfelt wishes on Republic Day 2023. Check out the live updates here:

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: January 26, 2023 7:04 IST
Happy Republic Day 2023
Image Source : TWITTER/@SPHANGNON Happy Republic Day 2023

Happy Republic Day 2023 LIVE: This year, India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day. It is a matter of great pride for all the Indians that our country became a 'sovereign democratic republic' in 1950. Republic Day marks the adoption of the Constitution of India and the transition of India's governance from British monarchy to democracy. People celebrate this day by watching the parade held at the Rajpath in New Delhi. This year, grand celebrations are being held at Kartavya Path. From markets to public places, everything has been decorated with tricolor, and songs of patriotism can be heard on every street. With children running on roads with the Indian National Flag held high and cooking tricolor recipes to celebrate the occasion, the country is moving towards development and growth. On the celebratory occasion, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to extend heartfelt wishes to their fans.

 

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News