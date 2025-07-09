Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi’s fees for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana raise eyebrows Read further to know about Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's fees for Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated film 'Ramayana'. Also, check the release date and cast details.

New Delhi:

Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated mythological epic, Ramayana, has been making buzz not just for its big budget and ensemble cast, but also for the massive pay cheques. According to the social media and entertainment company, Instant Bollywood, the lead actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is playing the role of Lord Rama, is said to be charging a staggering amount of Rs 75 crore per instalment, making it Rs 150 crore for the two-part film, making this the largest paycheck of his career.

However, on the other hand, South Indian actress Sai Pallavi, who is playing the lead role of Goddess Sita, is reportedly being paid Rs 6 crore per part, totalling Rs 12 crore for both the parts. These figures had left netizens surprised, especially as they constitute nearly 10% of the film's massive Rs 1,600 crore reported budget.

Her salary is still less than Kapoor's, though Sai Pallavi has approximately equal experience in the film industry and has also given several blockbuster hits in her acting career, as compared to Ranbir, highlighting pay disparity in the film industry. This has sparked discussions on the Internet about the pay gap between male and female stars in Indian cinema.

Ramayana Part 1 release date

Fans have reacted with mixed opinions, while many celebrate the film’s grand vision and the actors’ growing commercial value, others have questioned the high differences in remuneration of these actors. The first part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is now in production and is slated to hit the big screens in late 2026.

Ramayana cast

Talking about the other cast members, besides Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, it features KGF fame Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Indira Krishnan as Lord Rama's mother Kausalaya, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as Dashrath, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, Mohit Raina as Lord Shiva, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva, Shobana as Kaikasi, Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev, and Satyen Chaturvedi as Sumantra in the lead roles.

Also Read: Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao announce pregnancy with heartwarming post