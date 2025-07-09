Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao announce pregnancy with heartwarming post Actors Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao are expecting their first child. The couple shared the joyful news on Instagram on Wednesday. Check the post here.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actors Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao are all set to embrace parenthood, as the couple took to their official Instagram handle and shared a joint post announcing that they are expecting their first baby. In the heartwarming post, the couple wrote, "Elated" in the caption. They posted a creative post which has a note that reads, "Baby on the way Patralekhaa & Rajkummar." For the unversed, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot on November 15, 2021, in Chandigarh.

Check the post below:

Social media reacts

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, Esha Gupta, Farah Khan, Huma Qureshi and others, congratulated the couple in the comment section. Filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, "Finally the news is out!! I was having a tough time keeping it to myself.. congratulations." Sonam Kapoor wrote, "So happy for you both my dear friends."

On the work front

Talking about the work front, Rajkummar Rao is all set for the release of his upcoming crime drama thriller film 'Maalik', which is going to be released this Friday, July 11, 2025. Directed by Pulkit, Rajkummar Rao will be seen playing the role of a gangster named Maalik in the film. Besides Rao, the film stars Manushi Chhillar, Saurabh Shukla, Swanand Kirkire, Satish Badal and others in the lead roles. On the other hand, Patralekhaa was last seen in Ananth Mahadevan's biographical drama 'Phule' alongside Darsheel Safary, Pratik Gandhi and Vinay Pathak in the lead roles.

Rajkummar Rao is best known for her roles in films like 'Shahid', 'Newton', 'Ludo', and 'Queen'. For those who may not know, the 40-year-old actor received the National Film Award for the 2012 film 'Shahid' in the Best Actor category, where he played the role of Shahid Azmi, a former militant operative, who goes on to become a criminal lawyer.

