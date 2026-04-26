Ranbir Kapoor-Aditya Roy Kapur reunion brings Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani memories, fans demand 'YJHD Part 2'

New Delhi:

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were recently clicked together arriving at an event in Mumbai. Their reunion brought back memories of their film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. For the unversed, the duo, who played Kabir aka Bunny and Avinash in Ayan Mukerji's 2013 hit, were seen together in videos that quickly caught the attention of fans online.

Internet was soon filled with reactions, as fans expressed excitement over the reunion and even started demanding a sequel.

Ranbir Kapoor-Aditya Roy Kapur reunion brings Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani memories

In the viral videos, Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were seen arriving at an event and greeting fans. Ranbir Kapoor was seen dressed in a light blue long sleeve T-shirt with a white shirt underneath. He paired it with black pants and stylish shades. Whereas Aditya was seen in all-black outfit.

The video grabbed attention from fans ever since it was posted. One user commented, "So happy to see them together." Another added, "YJHD 2 kya?” One comment read, "Omg please YJHD Part 2." The video was shared by paparazzi account Viral Bhayani, and one of the clips has garnered over 12.4K likes, 329K views, and several comments.

Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Ray Kapur's work front

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in the highly anticipated mythological epic Ramayana, where he will portray the role of Lord Rama. The film is slated to hit theatres on Diwali 2026, while Part 2 is expected to release on Diwali 2027. Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino, alongside Anupam Kher, Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and others.

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