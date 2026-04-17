Love & War release date out: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal's film locks Republic Day 2027 weekend

New Delhi:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, now has a release date. The film, which was previously slated for release in 2026, will now hit the screens on January 21, 2027. The film is eyeing the Republic Day weekend for release.

Love & War finally gets a release date

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film is touted to be a romantic drama, bringing together a powerful, high-stakes emotional story. True to Bhansali’s signature style, the film is expected to blend immersive storytelling with a visually rich cinematic world, offering both scale and emotional depth for audiences across the globe. The film will be released on January 21, 2027.

What did Alia Bhatt say about Love & War?

Previously, while speaking to ET about Love and War, Alia Bhatt said, "It’s a very special film. We’ve been shooting it throughout the year, and it never feels like enough. You always want one more day, one more moment, one more scene where you’re just jamming the energy."

"Working with Sanjay sir is one of my most treasured experiences because of the way he brings his magic to every single moment. But it’s also deeply collaborative. The energy on set is very quiet and focused. We come in, we work hard, and everyone brings something different to the table. Of course, the final magic wand is always in Sanjay sir’s hands. It is one of the most fulfilling creative experiences I’ve had on a film set," she added.

Love & War to clash with Rishab Shetty's film

Mounted on a grand canvas, Love & War is being positioned as Bhansali’s most ambitious romantic drama so far. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The film will clash with Rishab Shetty's The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on January 21, 2027.

Also read: Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen gets engaged, flaunts big diamond ring with boyfriend Ishaan Mehra | Photos