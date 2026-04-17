Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen gets engaged, flaunts big diamond ring with boyfriend Ishaan Mehra | Photos

New Delhi:

Shaheen Bhatt, sister of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, has got engaged to her boyfriend Ishaan Mehra. On Friday, she shared pictures on social media and proudly flaunted her big diamond engagement ring, giving fans a glimpse of the celebration.

Shaheen made her relationship with fitness coach Ishaan Mehra official on his birthday in April 2025 by sharing pictures with him on Instagram. Wishing him a happy birthday, she wrote, "Happy Birthday, Sunshine."

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt gets engaged to Ishaan Mehra

While sharing pictures, Shaheen Bhatt and Ishaan Mehra's joint collaboration post wrote, "We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing."

Celebs react to Shaheen and Ishaan's engagement post

Ever since Shaheen posted her pictures with Ishaan Mehra, several celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Athiya Shetty, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor and others, congratulated her and left comments.

Alia Bhatt wrote, "Spamming you with all my love" and also commented multiple red heart emojis on Shaheen's post. Parineeti Chopra wrote, “The Unbreakable Vow!” Ananya Panday wrote, “Shaheeeen! Soooo happy for you all the love and joy in the world best!!!!!"

(Image Source : SHAHEEN BHATT'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrab taken from Shaheen Bhatt's Instagram post.

About Shaheen Bhatt and Ishaan Mehra

For the unversed, Shaheen is a screenwriter and an advocate for mental health. Her boyfriend Ishaan Mehra is a ex-international swimmer. After his swimming career, he transitioned into the fitness industry and now works as a full-time fitness trainer. His Instagram bio also mentions that he is an ATG LVL 2 Coach.

Shaheen Bhatt's work front

On the work front, Alia Bhatt's elder sister, Shaheen Bhatt is producing a new project for Prime Video titled 'Don't Be Shy', in collaboration with her sister Alia Bhatt under their production banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions. The project was announced during Prime Video India’s slate reveal event titled It Starts Here, which took place in March 2026. However, the release date and cast details are not revealed yet.

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