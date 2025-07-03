Ramayana First Look Out: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi's magnum opus seems larger than life | Watch Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's larger than life film Ramayana: Part 1 will be released next year, the makers have shared the first look of the film today.

New Delhi:

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash will be seen locking horns in Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari's mythological saga, Ramayana Part 1 and 2. While the Bollywood actor will be seen in the role of Lord Rama, the Kannada superstar will be seen playing Ravana on screen. The film, which is being made in two parts, will be released next year. However, the makers have shared a 3-minute first look video of the film, which looks nothing less than a cinematic spectacle. The background score by AR Rahman and cinematography by the Academy Award winner are enough to keep audiences hooked to the film, even till next year.

What is the first look all about?

Set 5,000 years ago and revered by 2.5 billion people around the world, Ramayana is being filmed for IMAX. According to the makers, 'Set in a timeless age, the universe is held in balance by the cosmic trinity, Brahma the Creator, Vishnu the Protector, and Shiva the Destroyer, who preserve harmony among gods, sages, humans, and demons. But from the ashes of this balance rises a force unlike any before. An unlikely demon child transforms into Ravana, the most feared and indestructible king in all creation. His roar shakes the heavens, and his purpose is clear: to destroy Vishnu, the god of protection, whom he believes has always stood against his kind. To stop him, Vishnu descends to Earth in his weakest form, as a mortal prince named Rama.'

Watch the first look here:

Cast

● Ranbir Kapoor will play lord Rama and Yash will be seen as Ravana. National Award-winning actress Sai Pallavi will play Goddess Sita and Sunny Deol will be seen in the role of lord Hanuman. TV actor Ravie Dubey will make his big screen debut in the role of Lakshman, Rama’s loyal brother. It is significant to note that for the first time ever, Oscar-winning legends Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have joined forces to craft the music of Ramayana.

Release date

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and 8-time Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is being filmed for IMAX and will release worldwide: Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

