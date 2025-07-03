Throwback Thursday: When Javed Akhtar opened up about his split with Salim Khan | Watch Let us revisit an old interview where for the first time Javed Akhtar broke his silence on splitting ways with Salim Khan.

The Salim-Javed pair will always be counted among the most successful pairs when it comes to Bollywood writer duos. Both of them worked together on 24 films, out of which 22 were blockbusters. It was also because of this pairing that writers started getting recognition in the cinematic world. However, after a successful stint, the duo split ways and shook the Hindi entertainment industry. However, the two hold no grudge against each other and Amazon Prime Video's docu-series 'Angry Young Men' explored this bond in the finest form. But the series that released in August 2024 was too late to clear the conjecture on this relationship; National award-winning lyricist had long back cleared the air on parting ways with Salim Khan. Let us revisit the old interview and know what Javed Akhtar had to say.

The iconic Salim-Javed pair!

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar worked together for almost 12 years. Although the films written by them continued to be made till later, the duo remained together only between 1970 and 1982. In this short period, the Salim-Javed duo wrote dialogues and scripts for 24 films. Among all these hits, Sholay is also included, which people remember even today.

It is said that Salim-Javed met for the first time in the year 1966 during the shooting of the film Sarhadi Lootera. At that time, Salim Khan was an actor and Javed was the 'clapper boy', i.e. the director's assistant. After a few days, Javed started working as a dialogue writer. Gradually, Salim-Javed met and then decided to work together. According to Salim Khan, Javed had come to him and expressed his desire to work with him.

Both of them worked together from 1970 to 1982. During this period, he worked in 'Andaz', 'Adhikaar', 'Haathi Mere Saathi', 'Sita Aur Geeta', 'Zanjeer', 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat', 'Sholay', 'Deewar', 'Iman Dharam', 'Don', wrote scripts, dialogues and screenplays for superhit films like 'Dostana', 'Kranti', 'Zamaana' and 'Mr. India'.

Why did Salim-Javed separate?

The stories of both Salim and Javed on their separation are almost similar, but the way of presenting the story is slightly different. When Javed Akhtar mentioned his separation from Salim Sahab in an interview on Doordarshan, he said that they both had a lot of faith in each other. 'I believe when two people work together, they sometimes tend to grow apart. They have their own circle, their own and different experiences and that moulds one's mindset, which can be different from the other person. Like for example, two brothers who grow up in the same house and atmosphere can grow apart. And when this happens, there should be no shame in accepting that things have changed. Hence, when two people, who come together one day, decide to go on separate ways, it shouldn't be seen in a bad light.'

In the interview, Salim Khan recalled the day when Javed talked about separation from him. 'One day, I was working in the evening. He (Javed) told me that 'I wanted to separate'. So I really felt that I didn't listen properly. He said, 'I want to do different work'. I told him that he would not have thought of this five minutes ago. So he said that he had been thinking for some time. I got up, shook hands, and went towards my car, which was parked outside. He started coming to the car. Then I turned my car towards the house and said, 'I can take care of myself',' said Salim Khan.

After years, when Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar were seen together on the same stage, everyone was surprised. This was the occasion of the trailer launch of 'Sholay 3D'. During this, in response to a question, Javed Akhtar said, 'We are tied with such a chain that it is very difficult to get separated. We have millions of reasons to stay together.'

