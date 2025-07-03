Thug Life OTT Release Date: Is Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's film out on Netflix? Kamal Haasan's film 'Thug Life' has hit OTT. Read further to know where you can watch Mani Ratnam's latest film.

After almost two decades, superstar Kamal Haasan and legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam collaborated on 'Thug Life'. There was a lot of buzz before the release of this film, but then it got caught in the Kannada-Telugu language controversy. To their dismay, after hitting the theatres, the film did not meet audiences' expectations. Despite star power and tremendous promotion, the film received negative reviews and struggled a lot at the box office. However, now this film has quietly hit OTT. Let's know when and where you can watch it.

'Thug Life' releases on OTT

Kamal Haasan starrer film 'Thug Life' was released in theatres on June 5. However, this film proved to be cold at the box office. On the other hand, those viewers who have missed watching this film in theatres can now enjoy it on the OTT platform. 'Thug Life' is streaming on OTT giant Netflix from July 3, i.e. today, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The makers hope that after performing disappointingly in theatres, it will get a second chance on OTT.

'Thug Life' Box Office Collection

'Thug Life' was made on a budget of 200 crores and it was able to make a net collection of 48 crores in India. At the same time, the film did a business of 97.25 crores worldwide. With this, this film has proved to be a loss deal for the makers.

'Thug Life' plot, cast and makers

Set in a world full of crime and power struggles, 'Thug Life' is based on the life of Shakthivel, a dangerous underworld don, who raises an orphan boy named Amaran. As the years pass, betrayal grows within the family, leading to a dramatic rift between Shakthivel and Amara. By resorting to lies and cunning, Amaran turns against his mentor. The story of the film revolves around loyalty and revenge. Apart from Kamal Haasan, Abhirami, Joju George, Ashok Selvan, Trisha and several other actors have played important roles in the film. It is produced by Raj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies and Red Giant Movies. The film has iconic AR Rahman's music.

