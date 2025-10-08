Rajvir Jawanda, Punjabi singer, dies at 35 after being on ventilator for 11 days following road accident Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda died at the age of 35 after battling for almost two weeks in the hospital. For the unversed, he was seriously injured in a bike accident which took place near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

New Delhi:

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda has passed away after spending 11 days on a ventilator. He was seriously injured in a road accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. According to reports, he sustained severe head injuries when he lost control while riding a bike and crashed.

Taking to his X handle, Partap Singh Bajwa, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Legislative Assembly, expressed his grief over the demise of Rajvir Jawanda. He wrote, "Heartbreaking to hear about the untimely passing of Rajvir Jawanda. After days of brave struggle, he left us too soon. Your soulful voice and vibrant spirit will echo in our hearts forever. Rest in eternal peace, Rajvir."

Rajvir Jawanda's famous songs

For those who may not know, Rajvir Jawanda has a massive fan following on social media with 2.4 million followers on Instagram and 931K subscribers on his YouTube channel. He used to post regular updates regarding his professional life with his fans and followers. His notable songs include 'Zor', 'Sohni', 'Rabb Karke', 'Tu Disda Painda', 'Morni', 'Dheeyan', 'Khush Reha Kar', 'Jogiya' and others.

