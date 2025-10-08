Who was Rajvir Jawanda? From 'Sardaari' to 'Kangani', top songs that will live forever Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda has died at 35, days after a road accident in Himachal Pradesh. Known for 'Sardaari', 'Kangani' and 'Do Ni Sajna', he was one of the most promising voices of Punjab’s new generation.

Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda, best known for his hits Sardaari, Kangani, and Do Ni Sajna, has died, 11 days after sustaining severe injuries in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh. He was 35.

Jawanda was travelling towards Shimla on 27 September when his motorcycle collided with stray cattle near Baddi, leaving him critically injured. He was initially treated at a local hospital and later shifted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, where he remained on life support for several weeks.

Who was Rajvir Jawanda?

Born in 1990 in Jagraon, Ludhiana, Rajvir Jawanda grew up in a farming family before pursuing music professionally. A trained vocalist, he made his debut in the Punjabi music industry in the mid-2010s and quickly carved a niche with his distinct folk-inspired voice and relatable lyrics.

His breakthrough came with the 2016 track 'Sardaari', followed by other popular numbers such as 'Kangani', 'Do Ni Sajna', 'Zor' and 'Sohni'. On YouTube, many of his songs have garnered millions of views, making him one of the recognisable voices of the new-generation Punjabi scene.

Jawanda was also active in Punjabi cinema, appearing in films like 'Subedar Joginder Singh' (2018), 'Jind Jaan' (2019), and 'Mindo Taseeldarni' (2019). His performances were often praised for their natural charm and authenticity.

Rajvir Jawanda top songs

In a career that spanned less than a decade, Rajvir Jawanda balanced a traditional Punjabi sound with contemporary storytelling, love, pride, nostalgia, and everyday resilience. His music often celebrated rural Punjab while resonating with urban audiences. Fans have flooded his social media pages with tributes, sharing clips from concerts and his last release, 'Tu Dis Painda', which came out earlier this year.

Popular songs by Rajvir Jawanda

'Sardaari'

'Kangani'

'Do Ni Sajna'

'Zor'

'Sohni'

'Tu Dis Painda'

'Kamla'

'Mitra Ne Dil Mangeya'

With Rajvir's passing, the Punjabi industry loses yet another young artist at the peak of his creative stride, a reminder of how fleeting brilliance can be.

