What happened to Rajvir Jawanda? Punjabi singer's cause of death revealed

Rajvir Jawanda, a renowned Punjabi singer, passed away at the age of 35 after battling for his life on a ventilator for eleven days. Fans and the Punjabi music industry are in a state of shock following the news of his passing. Despite receiving intense medical treatment, his condition remained critical, and he could not recover.

The 'Sardaari' singer was severely injured in a road accident which took place on September 27, 2025, near Himachal Pradesh's Baddi. According to reports, a stray cattle that suddenly came onto the road collided with his car. He suffered severe brain and spinal injuries in the accident.

Rajvir Jawanda's death reason

As per a report by HT, Rajvir Jawanda's neurological condition remained critical, with minimal brain activity and no notable improvement despite intensive medical care. His condition was labelled 'extremely critical' soon after the accident, and he had remained on life support since being admitted.

In a media interaction, singer Mankirat Aulakh shared that Rajvir had suffered two spinal fractures and a broken neck, which had severely affected the oxygen supply to his brain. He had been on a ventilator for 11 days. Although there were brief signs of improvement, his condition worsened in the last few days.

Condolences pour in for Punjabi singer

Famous singer Mankrit Aulakh penned an emotional note on his Instagram handle in Punjabi, which translates in English as, "Our very dear Rajveer Jawanda is no more with us. Today, a priceless diamond from the world said goodbye to this mortal world. Today, a mother's son, a sister's brother, a wife's friend, a father of children and a friend of friends said goodbye to all. May Waheguru bless the family with the strength to accept the fate. I stand with the Jawanda family as much yoga. Waheguru."

His well-known songs include 'Rabb Karke', 'Mera Dil', 'Zor', 'Kali Jawande Di', and 'Sardaari'. His songs have been listened to by millions of times.

