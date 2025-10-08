Rajvir Jawanda’s tragic final call: Wife begged him not to take the ride Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda has died at 35 after a tragic road accident. Reports say his wife had begged him not to go on the ride that claimed his life.

New Delhi:

Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda, known for hits like 'Sardaari', 'Kangani', and 'Do Ni Sajna', died at 35. 11 days after suffering severe injuries in a motorcycle accident in Himachal Pradesh, the singer passed away at Mohali.

The tragedy has taken an even more emotional turn after reports revealed that Jawanda’s wife had pleaded with him not to go on the ride that led to the crash. Reportedly, Rajvir suffered severe head and spinal injuries in a road accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, on September 27. The singer's motorcycle collided with stray cattle that suddenly appeared on the road.

Also read: Rajvir Jawanda, Punjabi singer, dies at 35 after being on ventilator for 11 days following road accident

Rajvir Jawanda’s last conversation with his wife

In an interaction with Daily Post Punjab, Rajvir Jawanda’s close friend shared that his wife had begged him not to take his high-powered 1300 cc motorcycle for the trip. She warned him to delay the trip. But the singer decided to go ahead, telling her he would return soon. That call, described by family friends as “his last conversation with her”, now stands as a painful reminder of what followed.

On September 27, Rajvir was rushed to a hospital in Solan before being shifted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, where he was placed on life support. Doctors later confirmed that he had minimal brain activity due to oxygen loss after a cardiac arrest during initial treatment. Despite over 11 days of intensive care, there was no recovery. Jawanda passed away on Tuesday, 35 days after the crash.

In a career that lasted less than a decade, Rajvir Jawanda bridged folk heritage with new-age Punjabi pop, staying true to his roots while appealing to younger listeners. His sudden death and the haunting detail of his wife’s last phone call have left fans grappling with disbelief and grief.

Also read: Who was Rajvir Jawanda? From 'Sardaari' to 'Kangani', top songs that will live forever