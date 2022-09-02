Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian shows minor improvement, continues to be on ventilator

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJU SRIVASTAVA Raju Srivastava

Raju Srivastava Health Update: Minor improvement has been seen in the veteran comedian's health condition. Although he continues to be on a ventilator, his condition is stable as he recovers slowly in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. The 58-year-old has been battling for his life since August 10 after he suffered a heart attack and collapsed while working out in a gym.

"Comedian Raju Srivastava has shown minor improvement, he is still on the ventilator and under observation," news agency ANI cited sources as saying.

