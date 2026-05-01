Raja Shivaji box office collection: A look at Riteish Deshmukh directorial's day 1 performance?

New Delhi:

Released on the occasion of Maharashtra Day, Raja Shivaji is not merely a historical film, but a narrative that evokes the spirit of Swarajya (self-rule) and Maratha identity. Directed by Riteish Deshmukh, the film has been received well by audiences.

The film has been produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the banner of Mumbai Film Company and is presented by Jio Studios. The film runs for a duration of 3 hours and 15 minutes.

Raja Shivaji's day 1 box office report

According to Sacnilk, the total number of shows that Raja Shivaji is running on day 1 is 3,341. So far the period-drama has earned Rs 5.34 crore on day 1. As of now, the gross collections from India stand at Rs 6.30 crore.

It is significant to note that these numbers will change by the end of the day and will be update tomorrow by 10:00 AM.

Raja Shivaji plot

The film's narrative unfolds across various chapters, depicting the life, struggles, and dream of Swarajya harboured by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It showcases not only grand battles but also intimate moments, cultural values, traditions, and the significance of relationships, elements that render the film more authentic and emotionally resonant.

Who plays what?

Riteish Deshmukh has portrayed the character of Shivaji Maharaj. Sanjay Dutt is seen in the role of of Afzal Khan. Abhishek Bachchan plays Sambhaji Maharaj, where as Fardeen Khan portrays Shah Jahan.

Bhagyashree is seen as Jijau, along with Sachin Khedekar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jitendra Joshi, and Amol Gupte playing supporting role in the film. Genelia Deshmukh plays Riteish's onscreen wife and Salman Khan's cameo is for the role of Jiva Mahala.

The music, composed by Ajay-Atul and the film is directed by Riteish Deshmukh. The movie has been released in Hindi, Marathi and Telugu.

Also Read: Raja Shivaji: Who was Jiva Mahala, the character that Salman Khan plays, in Riteish Deshmukh's directorial?