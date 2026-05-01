Raja Shivaji: Who was Jiva Mahala, the character that Salman Khan plays, in Riteish Deshmukh's directorial?

New Delhi:

While watching Raja Shivaji in theaters, a scene suddenly unfolds in which Salman Khan makes a dramatic entry, clad in a saffron turban and saffron-colored attire. The theater erupts with loud whistles and cheers. Yes! You read that right and the Bollywood superstar is not only an integral part of the film but the details about his characters are also out now.

Salman Khan plays the character of Jiva Mahala in Raja Shivaji. Although this character appears only in a cameo role, he plays a pivotal part in driving the narrative forward. Even today, his valour and martial prowess are celebrated within the Maratha Empire and a popular adage regarding him remains widely cited to this day. Let's know about Jiva Mahala in detail.

Who was Jiva Mahala?

Jiva Mahala was a prominent figure in the history of the Maratha Empire. He was a formidable warrior whose loyalty to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj remained unwavering and was instrumental in saving the Chhatrapati's life. This incident dates back to 1659, when Shivaji Maharaj met his adversary, Afzal Khan, at the foothills of Pratapgad Fort. During this initial meeting, Afzal Khan attempted to assassinate the Maratha Emperor. It was at this critical juncture that Jiva Mahala intervened to protect the Chhatrapati's life. He stood his ground and fiercely confronted the attackers. It is for this very reason that a popular saying remains prevalent in Maharashtra to this day, 'Hota Jiva, Mhanun Vachla Shiva' (Because Jiva was there, Shiva survived).

Jiva Mahala's passing and memorial

Jiva remained renowned for his bravery throughout his life. This valiant warrior passed away in the year 1709. A memorial dedicated to Jiva's valour was subsequently constructed in Ambavade. This memorial is situated in Pune, Maharashtra. Even today, the Marathi people continue to honor and remember Jiva Mahala for his courage and unwavering loyalty.

About the film's cast

Raja Shivaji features several Bollywood actors apart from Riteish Deshmukh and Salman Khan. The cast of this film includes actors such as Genelia D'Souza, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Amol Gupte, Vidya Balan and Boman Irani.

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