Raj Kundra’s lawyer submits a request for fast track trials; requests to present all seized material

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raj Kundra with his wife Shilpa Shetty.

Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra has been making headlines for the controversial pornography case. He was arrested in July 2021 for the racket. The businessman was accused of creating pornographic films and publishing them through some apps to make financial gains. He was granted bail after two months in jail. And as per the latest development, Kundra's advocate Prashant Patil has issued a statement.

The statement says, "My client Mr. Raj Kundra is a Victim of false prosecution. Years have passed by in anticipation of the trial to begin, but, it looks like, in spite of consistent efforts to expedite the trial court process, the prosecution is more interested in delaying the trial. Without having complete knowledge of the truth, certain “trigger happy “segments of the media pounced on my client and have already pronounced a “verdict “without verifying the facts and truth of the story. The truth is, considering the entire charge sheet to be true for the sake of arguments, there is absolutely no evidence against my client Mr. Raj Kundra".

"The fundamental right of my client is getting infringed when he is denied his right to face a fair and expeditious trial. We have complete Faith in the Honourable Judiciary and that is the reason why we have moved an application before the Honourable Court to conduct the Judicial Proceedings on day to day basis. If my client is found Guilty of the allegations levied against him, he may be convicted by the Honourable Court. But, if my client is innocent, then, he deserves to be acquitted from the fake allegations expeditiously. Justice delayed is Justice denied. Hoping for an expeditious outcome of the matter by following due process of Law", the statement further added.

In 2021, Raj Kundra got arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act. Meanwhile, Kundra also accused actress Sherlyn Chopra – who had filed a complaint against him – of producing 'filth' on the streaming site OnlyFans. Raj and Shilpa have filed a ₹50 crore defamation suit against Sherlyn and demanded a public apology.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor shares first look of her comeback film Blind; actress wields gun like a pro

Also Read: Bloody Daddy teaser OUT: Shahid Kapoor leaves no room for mercy while beating up the goons | Watch

Latest Entertainment News