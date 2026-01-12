Prashant Tamang: How did the Indian Idol 3 winner die? Wife Martha Aley breaks silence Prashant Tamang, the singer and actor who rose to fame after winning Indian Idol Season 3, passed away at the age of 43. Addressing speculation around his sudden death, his wife Martha Aley clarified that there was no foul play involved.

New Delhi:

The silence that followed the sudden death of Indian Idol 3 winner Prashant Tamang has been difficult to absorb, especially for those who grew up listening to his songs and watching his journey unfold on television. The 43-year-old singer and actor’s passing has left fans shocked as they try to understand what caused his death in the first place.

As questions and speculation began to circulate, it was his wife, Martha Aley, who addressed the situation, choosing to speak clearly and calmly, not only to set the record straight but also to acknowledge the support coming in from across the country and beyond.

Also read: Prashant Tamang's mortal remains brought to Siliguri; last rites to be held in Darjeeling

Prashant Tamang's wife say singer-actor died in his sleep

Prashant, who became a household name after winning Indian Idol 3, passed away on January 11, and responding to rumours around his death, Martha confirmed that it was natural and that he passed away in his sleep.

Speaking to ANI, she spoke about the volume of messages and gestures she has received since his passing, many from people she has never met. “Thank you to everyone. I’ve been receiving calls from all over the world. People that I know, people that I don’t know, I’ve been getting flowers. People are standing outside my house, people have come to the hospital to see him for the last time," she said.

She also asked that Prashant be remembered for who he was as a person, rather than through speculation around his death. “It’s really overwhelming for me, and please love him as you have loved him earlier. He was a great soul, he was a great human. I hope you remember him like that," she added.

Putting rumours to rest, Martha gave a clear clarification about his passing. “It was a natural death. He was in his sleep when he left us. I was right beside him at that time," she said.

In a separate message addressed directly to his fans, she thanked them for their continued support and asked for their prayers during this time. “I would love to thank them right now, because I’ve never been out, but I’ve always seen people supporting him through messages, through reels, through his songs, through his work, and thank you so much for all the love and support you have always given him, and I would always appreciate more love to him right now he’s not with us anymore, but…I would really appreciate that you would just pray for his departed soul, so please do pray for him," she shared.

Prashant Tamang's last rites details

Prashant Tamang's mortal remains were brought to Darjeeling. Family and fans of the singer arrived to pay their last tributes.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang remembered Prashant’s journey and the impact he had on people. “I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of renowned singer and actor Prashant Tamang, whose incredible journey to the stage of Indian Idol and his historic win are a shining example of perseverance, talent, and humility," he said, adding, “His passing is a huge loss, not just for his family and loved ones, but also for the many fans whose hearts he touched with his soulful voice and inspiring life story."

Born in Darjeeling, West Bengal, Prashant Tamang went on to build a career in music and cinema after his Indian Idol win, making his acting debut in Nepali cinema with Gorkha Paltan in 2010, followed by films such as Angalo Yo Maya Ko, Kina Maya Ma, and Nishani, which was inspired by the bravery of Gorkha soldiers during the Kargil War.

In recent years, he also appeared in Paatal Lok Season 2 with Jaideep Ahlawat and was reportedly set to feature in Battle of Galwan.

Also read: Prashant Tamang dies: Indian Idol had seen a similar winner's death in 2013