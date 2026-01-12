Prashant Tamang's mortal remains brought to Siliguri; last rites to be held in Darjeeling Prashant Tamang’s mortal remains were brought to Siliguri from Delhi on Monday morning and will be taken to Darjeeling for his last rites. A public viewing has been planned for fans and well-wishers to pay their final respects.

The mortal remains of Prashant Tamang, Indian Idol 3 winner, were brought to Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri from New Delhi on Monday morning. Family members, political representatives, and members of the local community gathered quietly to pay their respects.

Among those present was BJP MP Raju Bista, along with family members, as the arrival of Tamang's mortal remains was brought to their home for last respects.

Prashant Tamang's last rites to take place in Darjeeling

According to the Gorkha Shaheed Sewa Samiti, Prashant Tamang’s mortal remains are expected to be taken from the airport for further rituals, including a public viewing at Chowrasta, where fans will be able to pay their last respects. His final rites will take place in Darjeeling in the presence of his family members and local villagers, said GSSS National President Andrew Gurung.

Speaking to ANI, Raju Bista expressed his grief over Tamang’s sudden passing and spoke about the impact he had beyond music. “It is a great loss for us. Prashant Tamang did a great job with his singing and his talent as an artist. He did a great job of uniting all the Gorkha people. We will always be indebted to him for this. The whole country is with his family during this difficult time. He has a very young daughter, and his wife works at Air India. The family lived in Delhi. We will stand by his family," he said.

Hailing from Darjeeling in West Bengal, Prashant Tamang died on January 11 in Delhi.

Prashant Tamang: Police update and family statement on his death

Sharing official details, ADCP South-West Delhi Abhimanyu Poswal told ANI that a medico-legal case was received from Mata Chanan Devi Hospital. “At 3.10 today, an MLC was received from Mata Chanan Devi Hospital. We received information that Prashant Tamang, a r/o of Raghunagar, was declared brought dead at the hospital. An Investigation Officer visited there and received the MLC," he said.

He added that the crime team and FSL team visited the residence and collected evidence, and that the body has been sent to DDU Hospital for a postmortem examination to determine the cause of death. “His wife and daughter lived with him, and it was his wife who had brought him to the hospital. Her statement and other things have been recorded. It will be tough to point out anything suspicious until the final postmortem report comes," he said.

Prashant Tamang's glorious career

Tamang rose to national fame after winning Indian Idol Season 3, after which he went on to build a career in both music and acting. In recent years, he appeared in Paatal Lok Season 2, and was also expected to be part of upcoming film, Battle of Galwan.

His wife, Martha Aley, thanked fans and well-wishers for the support the family has received since his death, and addressed speculation around the circumstances clearly. “It was a natural death. He was in his sleep when he left us. I was right beside him at that time," she said.

