Paris Olympics 2024: Mukesh and Nita Ambani meet French President Emmanuel Macron

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The Ambanis meet French President Emmanuel Macron

Paris Olympics 2024: As the highly-anticipated Paris Olympics 2024 is now underway in France, Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), met French President Emmanuel Macron in the capital on Saturday. Nita Ambani was seen wearing a traditional saree of cream colour while Mukesh Ambani sported a black suit.

The interaction came a day after the opening ceremony of the Paris Games left the sporting world mesmerised with unprecedented scenes of grandeur and celebration. India has sent a total of 117 athletes across 16 sports disciplines, comprising 70 men and 47 women. They will be competing in 69 events for 95 medals. This is a slight dip from the 121-strong squad that went to Tokyo four years ago.

On Wednesday, Nita Ambani was accorded a warm welcome by the French President at the opening ceremony of the 142nd International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session at the Louis Vuitton Foundation, held in Paris. A picture of Nita Ambani getting a warm welcome from Macron is doing rounds on social media wherein the President can be seen kissing her hand.

Nita Ambani was re-elected unanimously as a member of the IOC on Wednesday, ahead of the Paris Olympics. As India's first woman to join the IOC, Ambani has already made great strides for the association, whilst also championing India's sporting ambitions and Olympic vision.

As part of a long-term partnership with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Reliance Foundation has opened the first-ever India House at the Paris Olympics. This has been touted as a "home away from home" for athletes, a place to celebrate wins, and share India's Olympic journey with the world.

Meanwhile, Nita Ambani had a wonderful 2024 as she was busy with multiple wedding celebration events for her son Anant. Anant Ambani tied the knot with Radhika Merchant this month and each one of the wedding events has been a star-studded one.

ALSO READ | Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 - Prime Video unveils trailer of Season 2 | WATCH

ALSO READ | Paris Olympics 2024: Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone and other Bollywood stars cheer for team India