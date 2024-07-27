Paris Olympics 2024: Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone and other Bollywood stars cheer for team India

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Bollywood celebs send wishes to Indian athletes.

After clinching the T20 World Cup for the second time recently, Indian sports fans now eye for medals at the Paris Olympics 2024. Bollywood stars are no exception to this as they send warm wishes to the Indian contingent on their social media accounts. Ajay Devgn took to his X (previously called Twitter) account and cheered for the Indian athletes. ''To all Indian Athletes, You are the pride of our nation. The best at what y'all do. Be assured that we will be cheering our hearts out to see perform. It's time to bring home the hardware. Cheers and good luck,'' he wrote.

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram account under the Stories section, she shared a video from the opening ceremony where PV Sindhu and Sharath Kamal can be seen leading India as the flagbearers.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMDeepika Padukone's latest Instagram Stories

Suniel Shetty on his X account wrote, ''Wishing our incredible athletes the very best for the Paris Olympics. The nation stands behind you as you #GoForGlory Jai Hind,'' be resharing a post by the official page of 'India at Paris 2024 Olympics'.

Kartik Aaryan shared a separate post on his Instagram handle featuring himself from his latest release, Chandu Champion, and wrote, ''Wishing All the best to the athletes representing our nation at the Paris Olympics 2024. Playing an Athlete in #ChanduChampion has been an incredible experience and honor. The feeling of holding the medal and seeing the Indian flag on top cannot be expressed in words. More strength to all you Champions!! Give your best and make us proud.''

'Ghoomer' actor Abhishek Bachchan too shared a post on his X cheering Indian athletes. ''Wishing our incredible athletes all the best for the #Paris2024 Olympics. The entire nation stands united to cheer you on!'' he wrote.

