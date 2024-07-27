Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 - Prime Video unveils trailer of Season 2 | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM TRAILER Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's trailer is finally out.

Prime Video has finally unveiled the new trailer for the much-awaited second season of its fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Prime Video unveiled the trailer during the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) on Friday where it also hosted a panel discussion moderated by actor Yvette Nicole Brown. The Rings of Power is primarily based on the appendices of JRR Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings, specifically the description of Middle-earth's Second Age, and includes younger versions of some of the key characters from books, which were adapted into multiple Oscar-winning trilogy by Peter Jackson.

Watch the trailer:

About the trailer

Set thousands of years before the events of the famed book series, the series follows the forging of the original rings of power that allowed the Dark Lord Sauron to spread evil across Middle Earth. The Rings of Power launched on Prime Video with its first season in September 2022.

The action-packed trailer for season two focuses on the long-feared reemergence of the legendary villain Sauron, heralding the return of darkness and evil to Middle-earth after many years of hard-fought peace among all of its realms. The trailer also highlighted the creation of more of the titular Rings of Power, forged with the aid of Sauron’s powers of deception and manipulation.

"In season two of The Rings of Power, Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without an army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will," read the official logline.

Actor Charlie Vickers will return as Sauron alongside Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV, Ismael Cruz Cordova as Arondir, and Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Netflix announces first-ever action-fantasy series 'Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom' | See poster

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: Celine Dion makes live comeback, performs at opening ceremony | See pics