Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann arrive in Udaipur

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha's wedding festivites in Udaipur are in full swing. Guests incuding family members, close friends from film fraternity and politicians have been arriving at the venue since Friday to attend major celebrations during the weekend. Now, Delhi and Punjab Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann have also arrived in Udaipur to become a part of the celebrations. Paparzzo Viral Bhayani shared a video on his Instagram handle on Saturday featuring both the CM at the Udaipur airport.

Check out the video:

Earlier, AAP MP Sanjay Singh also arrived in Udaipur along with his wife to attend the wedding ceremony

In the video, Arvind Kejriwal can be seen wearing blue-coloured shirt and black pants. On the other hand, Bhagwant Mann wore white kurta pyjama paired with beige-coloured jacket and his signature yellow-coloured turban.

More deets about Parineeti-Raghav's special day

On Saturday, Parineeti's Choori ceremony took place at 10 am, followed by lunch at 1 pm.

In the evening, DJ Sumit Sethi will be rocking the night for all the guests and bride and groom families. He was earlier spotted at Udaipur airport. He is best know for his stint in Commonwealth Games, International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), the weddings of cricketer Yuvraj Singh with Hazel Keech and Dia Mirza with Sahil Sangha in 2014.

As per the wedding card, which went viral a few days ago, Baraat will depart from The Taj Lake Palace on Sunday at 2 pm.

According to Bollywood Life, the food menu of the wedding has been specially handpicked by Parineeti Chopra, which includes both Indian and international cuisines. Special care and specific healthy food items have been included in the menu for the elderly guests.

The wedding ceremony will take place on Sunday, September 24

