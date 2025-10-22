How Parineeti Chopra met the love of her life, Raghav Chadha | Birthday Special Actress Parineeti Chopra’s birthday brings back the story that fans love — how she met Raghav Chadha at an awards event in London, what made her realise he was “the one,” and how that quiet meeting turned into a beautiful bond leading to marriage, motherhood, and pure joy.

Actress Parineeti Chopra is best known for her work in films like Hasee Toh Phasee, Ishaqzaade, and most recently, Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila. A cousin of Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti made her acting debut with the 2011 romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, which earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Despite her professional achievements, the actress has recently embraced motherhood. The Amar Singh Chamkila actress and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Sunday, October 19. For those who may not know, Parineeti has often spoken in recent years about her marriage and how she first met her husband. Let us take a look at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's love story.

How Parineeti and Raghav’s story began in London

Their story began in London at an awards ceremony where Parineeti was receiving the Outstanding Achiever Award in Entertainment and Raghav was being honoured for his work in politics and governance. Though they had not known each other before, Parineeti’s brother nudged her to introduce herself. She approached him, saying, "Hello, I’m Parineeti; my brothers are big fans of yours." Raghav’s gentle response led to them meeting again the following day, for breakfast with their teams. That casual meal turned into a pivotal moment for Parineeti, who later recalled thinking: "This is the right man for me."

Following their London meeting, Parineeti discovered more about Raghav, his background, his age, his marital status, everything checked out. Meanwhile, Raghav described his own strategy as "hit a mauke pe chauka" (seize the opportunity), and soon, they began meeting and their relationship continued quietly.

Their dreamy Udaipur wedding in 2023

After dating each other, the duo finally decided to get married in 2023. The wedding ceremony was held on September 24, 2023, in Udaipur. It was attended by close friends and family members.

From newlyweds to parents — a new beginning

The couple recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Sunday, October 19, 2025. The duo announced this joyful news to fans and followers in a joint Instagram post.

