Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha blessed with baby boy

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha have officially welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on October 19, 2025. The actress and the AAP leader, who tied the knot in September 2023 in a dreamy Udaipur wedding, are overjoyed as they step into parenthood for the first time.

The couple announced this joyful news by sharing a joint Instagram post. The note on the picture reads, "He's finally here! our baby boy and we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything. With gratitude Parineeti & Raghav."

For the unversed, the duo had announced their pregnancy in August 2025 through a sweet Instagram post with the caption that reads, "Our little universe … on its way Blessed beyond measure." Since then, fans and friends have been eagerly waiting for this happy news.

Parineeti Chopra's work front

For the unversed, the actress was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's docudrama film 'Amar Singh Chamkila' in 2024. She was cast opposite Punjabi singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh. The movie received widespread praise from the audience upon its release, resulting in its IMDb rating of 7.8. The movie is available to stream on Netflix.

