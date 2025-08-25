Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha expecting first child: 'Our little universe...on its way' Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are expecting their first child. The actress shared the good news with fans on Instagram with a heartwarming video.

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra shared some good news with her fans on Monday. The Ishqzaade actress is expecting her first child with husband and politician Raghav Chadha.

The couple shared a joint post on Instagram with a video of them walking in a park and a cake that reads, '2+2=3'. 'Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure,' the caption reads.

Celebrities congratulate Parineeti and Raghav

With news like this, fans also seem excited for the couple. several celebs are also congratulating the two. 'Congratulations… welcome to the best hood,' wrote Neha Dhupia. 'parrriiiii congratulations,' read Bharti's comment. Parineeti Chopra's mother, Reena Chopra, also commented under the post, 'There is no bigger blessing than this! Love you guys! May God continue to shower his blessings on you always. Stay happy and blessed.'

Raghav and Parineeti’s appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show

The couple was last seen on Netflix's 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. The two arrived on Kapil's show with their respective mothers and a good chemistry between the two was seen on the comedy talk show.

Parineeti Chopra’s movies and upcoming projects

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' cousin and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Netflix's docudrama film 'Amar Singh Chamkila', alongside Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, in a key role. She will next be seen in Karan Sharma's film 'Shiddat 2', co-starring Sunny Kaushal and Amyra Dastur.

Now she is gearing up for the release of an upcoming Netflix series that has not been given a title yet. The show, directed by Maharaj director Siddharth P Malhotra, also features Soni Razdan, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Harleen Sethi, Jennifer Winget, Chaitannya Choudhry and Sumeet Vyas.

