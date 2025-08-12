Param Sundari trailer: Sidharth and Janhvi’s fresh rom-com promises fun and drama [WATCH] The Param Sundari trailer is here! Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s rom-com blends love, humour, and drama ahead of its August 29 release.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen for the first time in Param Sundari. The makers shared the trailer of this romantic comedy on Tuesday. Based on the plot of 'North guy falls for a South Indian girl,' Param Sundari seems like a fun watch.

However, with just the arrival of the trailer, it's hard to avoid Janhvi's stereotypical accent and Sidharth's forced cheerfulness. The film, backed by Maddock Films, will be released on August 29, 2025.

Param Sundari trailer

The trailer begins with Param and Sundari, i.e. Sidharth and Janhvi, in a church, talking about the kinds of fun they have had in their past lives. Later, the actors are introduced in their characters and while Sid is shown as a businessman who comes to Kerala on a work trip, Janhvi is seen as a classical dancer.

Later, the two seem to fall in love, while she is about to be wed to someone else. And in just like a typical Bollywood way, Sid is seen fighting for his love. In a trailer that is 2:40 minutes long, the makers have tried to present the film in an interesting way. With this, the audience's love for rom-coms can also be explored.

Param Sundari was postponed

For the unversed, earlier, Param Sundari was to be released on July 29, but with the historic run of Saiyaara at the box office, the makers decided to postpone the film. With this, not only did Maddock films skip a clash with Saiyaara storm, but the film also didn't have to compete with Ajay Devgn's Son Of Sardaar 2 at the box office.

When will Param Sundari release in theatres

Now the film will release on August 29, 2025, where no other films have been scheduled to release. Moreover, it is expected that Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narshima's havoc will also cool down.

Cast of Param Sundari

Other than Sidharth and Janhvi, Param Sundari also features Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor and Inayat Verma. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Tushar Jalota. Sachin Jigar have composed the music of Param Sundari.

Pardesiya song is winning hearts

So far, two songs from the film have been released, Pardesiya and Bheegi Saree. Both have been received well by the audiences. Moreover, the makers have also given a glimpse of the song Laal Colour Ki Saree in the trailer.

Also Read: Param Sundari First Look: Sonu Nigam's vocals win over internet in Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's teaser