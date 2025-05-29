Param Sundari First Look: Sonu Nigam's vocals win over internet in Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's teaser First glimpse of the Param Sundari movie has been released on Thursday. Both Janhvi Kapoor and Siddharth Malhotra are impressing netizens with the first look.

Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's film Param Sundari has been in the news for a long time. Ever since the announcement of this film was made, the audience seemed excited to witness a fresh on-screen couple and a new romantic drama. On Thursday, the makers gave a bang-on surprise to the audience. Yes! The first glimpse of Param Sundari has been released and other than Sid and Janhvi, it is Sonu Nigam, who is winning the internet with what he does best, his melodious singing.

Param Sundari first look is out now

The first glimpse of Param Sundari movie has been released on the official social media handle of Maddock Films, with the caption, 'The biggest love story of the year, directed by Tushar Jalota, is releasing on 25th July 2025. Param Sundari's first look is out.'

Talking about the first look of Param Sundari, the first glimpse of both Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor can be seen. While he can be seen in a cool look, Janhvi looks cute in South Indian look. However, it is the vocals of Sonu Nigam that are impressing netizens the most. Moreover, several users have also demanded that the makers to release the song, 'Sun Lo Agar', as soon as possible.

When will the film Param Sundari be released?

Param Sundari is based on the North Indian guy falling for a South Indian beauty plot. However, the first look clearly shows that there is more to this story. Moreover, both the actors, who are sharing screen space for the first time, actually match the tonality of the film as Sid is really a Delhi-born actor and Janhvi Kapoor is a South Indian. This romantic love story, produced by Maddock Films, is directed by Anup Jalota and will hit the theatres on July 25.

