Maa Trailer Out: Kajol's film looks intense, intriguing and imperfectly fine | Watch The trailer of Kajol's film 'Maa' has been released. The film is produced by her husband Ajay Devgn's production house, Devgn Films.

New Delhi:

The trailer of actress Kajol's next film 'Maa' has been released, in which she is seen protecting her daughter from demons. Kajol is debuting in horror films with the film 'Maa'. The trailer is quite powerful. It starts with Kajol driving the car, while her daughter is sitting behind. Later, the mother and daughter reach an unknown location, where they come across an uneasy situation. While in 'Shaitaan' we saw Ajay protecting his on-screen daughter from R Madhavan, here Kajol is seen saving her daughter from an unknown demon residing in a tree.

Watch the trailer here:

Who all are in the film?

Kajol is in the lead role in the film 'Maa'. Kajol is returning to the big screen after three years with this film. Apart from her, the film features Ronit Roy, Indranil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh and Surya Shikha Das. Recently, Kajol said that her character in the film will be the most tremendous. Before the release of the trailer of the film, Kajol wrote on June 28, 'When a mother breaks down, a goddess is born.'

About the film

This film of Kajol is a horror, supernatural drama. The film is directed by Vishal Furia. The film is produced by Devgn Films. The film Maa will be released in theatres on June 27, 2025. Apart from Hindi, this film will also be released in Tamil, Telugu and Bengali languages.

The film is being connected to Shaitaan

The film Maa is being connected to 'Shaitaan'. R Madhavan played a negative role in the film 'Shaitaan'. R Madhavan is also in a negative role in this film. However, there is no official confirmation of this yet. The film's producer, Ajay Devgn, has also said that this film should not be connected to 'Shaitan'.

