Param Sundari to 2 States, 5 films based on North and South love stories In the cinematic world, several Bollywood films often portrayed the blend of South-North cultures. Upcoming film Param Sundari is also based on a similar plot.

In a few days, 'Param Sundari' starring Siddharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor is going to be released in theatres, in which a wonderful amalgamation of South-North traditions will be seen.

Let us tell you that even before this, several Bollywood films have shown the beautiful blend of traditions, ideologies and relationships of North and South India. Let us have a look at some such films.

2 States

The film '2 States' directed by Abhishek Varman was released in 2014. Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor were seen in the lead roles in this film. In the film, Krish, a Punjabi boy falls in love with Ananya, who belongs to the South. Due to the cultural differences between the two, there are difficulties in their marriage, but eventually they find their ground. The film gives a taste of both South and North cultures.

Chennai Express

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Chennai Express' was released in 2013. In this film, the South and North cultures were shown very beautifully. In the movie, Rahul goes to immerse the ashes of his late grandfather in Rameswaram. However, in the way, he meets a South Indian girl named Meena. After this, tremendous comedy and suspense are seen in the film. Chennai Express film was directed by Rohit Shetty.

Dil Se

Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala and Preity Zinta starrer 'Dil Se' was released in 1998. Directed by Mani Ratnam, this film is based on the background of a love story and terrorism, but a combination of North-South culture is also seen in it.

Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

Aamir Khan's 1993 film also has a similar plot. In the movie, Rahul, an uncle of three, eventually falls in love with Vaijanti Iyer, a South Indian girl who ends up taking care of the kids. The film is a fine family watch with a good assortment of drama, love and comedy.

Param Sundari

The upcoming film features Siddharth Malhotra in the role of North boy Param and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in the role of Malayali girl, Sundari. How love blossoms between these two is the storyline of the film. The film directed by Tushar Jalota will be released in theatres on August 29.

