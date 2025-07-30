Param Sundari's new release date locked, Sonu Nigam's 'Pardesiya' song out | Watch Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari will now release on August 29, 2025. The film was earlier scheduled to release on July 25.

New Delhi:

Bollywood film Param Sundari has been in the news ever since its teaser was released in June. The song and story of the film featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor were much anticipated, but then the film got postponed. Param Sundari was earlier clashing with Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2. But both the films changed their release date after Saiyara's thunderous run at the box office.

While Son of Sardaar 2 will now release on August 1, Param Sundari will hit theatres on August 25. The romantic drama that is based on the 'North guy falling for South girl' plot is one of the anticipated films of the year. Moreover, its song 'Pardesiya', which was also awaited, has now been released on Wednesday, on the occasion of Sonu Nigam's birthday.

Watch the Pardesiya song here:

The song is sung by Sonu Nigam, Krishnakali Saha and Sachin-Jigar. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and it is composed by Sachin-Jigar. The song is shot in beautiful locations and the chemistry between the two seems good. Janhvi in cotton sarees and Sidharth in casuals is also a nice touch by the makers.

About the film

Maddock Films' Param Sundari is scheduled to release on August 29 in theatres. The film that features Janhvi and Sidharth in a North-South love story is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Let us tell you that the Param Sundari teaser was released in June, and it has been received well by the audience.

On the work front, where Janhvi was last seen in Jr NTR's Pan India film Devara: Part 1 this year, Sid was last seen in Yodha (2024). While the Ulajh actor has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Peddi and Homebound in her kitty, Sidharth has Vvan: Force of the Forrest in the pipeline.

