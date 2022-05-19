‘Nusrat Jahan Missing’ posters found all over actress' Lok Sabha Constituency Basirhat

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/NUSRATCHIRPS; TWITTER/KINGSLG Nusrat Jahan

‘Nusrat Jahan Missing’ posters were found all over actress' Lok Sabha Constituency Basirhat. The Bengali actress and Trinamool Congress MP is not new to controversies, however, the missing posters created much confusion. Earlier this week, posters stating her missing status were found in the West Bengal city.

Reportedly, a state of confusion prevailed in the panchayat’s Keyadanga and Chapatala sections after the posters emerged on walls in several places. The TMC leaders and opposition are blaming one another for the incident. While the party members have removed the posters, some allege that the posters were stuck by TMC members because of Nusrat's absence in the area for a long time.

As per a media report, Humayun Reza Chowdhury, the local panchayat head, compared Nusrat to Haji Nurul Islam, ex-MP of Basirhat. He said that while the former MP was always there for the locals and worked for the development of the area, Nursat has been absent for a long time. However, the actress keeps sharing photos with her fans on social media. Take a look at some of her recent photos.

Actor-turned-Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan was recently in the news when she and businessman Nikhil Jain called it quits on their two-year-old marriage. The legal battle came to an end after a Kolkata court declared that the marriage was legally invalid because the duo got married in Turkey and the interfaith marriage was not registered in India.

Jain claimed that after returning to India, they started residing together, but the relation between them deteriorated subsequently and that she was not willing to continue the union. It was further claimed that the parties to the suit, one being a Hindu and the other a Muslim, never got married under the Special Marriage Act, "so their consensual union cannot be treated as a marriage."

The court had also noted that Jahan prayed for a judgement, admitting the contentions of Jain regarding the alleged marriage. "Considering all aspects of the suit and in view of the admission made on part of the defendant, the court is of the opinion that the alleged marriage held between the parties to the suit is not legally valid," the court directed, disposing of the suit.

Nusrat also welcomed a baby boy last year.