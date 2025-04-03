Not Sanjeev Kumar or Dharmendra, Hema Malini’s mother wanted her to marry this actor Hema Malini and Sanjeev Kumar's relationship was much talked about at the time. After this break up, she and Dharmendra started spending a lot of time together on film sets grew eventually fell in love. But here's what the actresses mother wished for.

Love stories are aplenty in B-Town. One-sided lovers, passionate couples, dramatic wedding spoilers, friend-turned-lovers- you must have seen all these romantic dramas. Veteran actress Hema Malini was and still is considered the 'Dream Girl'. The innocence in her beauty melted the hearts of her fans. However, the veteran actress was in relationships that were much talked about in the industry, but one of her relationships turned into marriage after withstanding the test of time, society and family.

The love story of Hema Malini and Dharmendra is known to all, but the action hero was not her family's first choice. Not just the 'Sholay' actor, but Jeetendra was also supposed to marry her and reportedly, Hema was also in a serious relationship with Sanjeev Kumar. Her list of admirers is long. However, a report suggests that Hema Malini's mother wanted another actor to be her son-in-law.

Hema Malini and Sanjeev Kumar's relationship was much talked about at the time. They were so much in love with each other that they decided to meet their parents and get married and settle down. However, the relationship broke down due to differences in opinion and Kumar's family demanding Malini to give up her career. Later, Hema Malini and Dharmendra started spending a lot of time together on film sets and their love for each other grew even more. However, Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and this became a major challenge in their relationship. Malini's parents were against the idea of ​​their daughter marrying a man who was already married and had kids.

According to the 250th issue of Mayapuri, Malini's mother wanted another actor, film director, Kannada writer and playwright Girish Karnad to be her son-in-law. She liked both Girish's mannerisms and behaviour. Reportedly, Jaya produced a film titled 'Ratnadeep' so that the two of them could spend time together and hopefully fall in love. However, that didn't happen and eventually, Hema Malini and Dharmendra got married and became parents to two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Also Read: This superstar's kid takes care of pigs, stays away from lime light, appears on screen once in a blue moon