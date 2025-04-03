This superstar's kid takes care of pigs, stays away from lime light, appears on screen once in a blue moon This superstar kid decided years ago what kind of life he wanted to live. Even after experiencing his father's fame, he's never been into lime light.

The movie industry is very colorful and its effect is visible on the personal life of the stars. Their glamorous life also affects their family and children as most star kids prefer to live a luxurious life like their parents. They enjoy all the comforts from their childhood. Studying abroad, designer clothes from expensive brands and parties are common for them. While enjoying the stardom of their parents, they do not miss living a stylish life. It is rarely seen that stars keep their children away from these comforts or their children themselves leave this luxury and live a simple life, but in this strange world, there is one star kid who is not affected even a bit by his father's stardom.

Who is this star kid?

This superstar kid decided years ago what kind of life he wanted to live. Even after experiencing his father's fame, he turned his back on it. This kid is not bothered by his father being a superstar and he is living his life on his terms. He is proving to be an exception in the film world and is the son of the most popular superstar of the time, Mohanlal. Yes, we are talking about Pranav Mohanlal. Without any glitz and glamour, Pranav is living his life like a common man, although he is Mohanlal's only son. The starkid who is living his life like a normal boy, lives in Spain these days. Where he works in other people's fields and also takes care of pigs.

Pranav Mohanlal's way of living

The 'Drishyam' star's wife Suchitra talked to Manorama magazine and talked about her son. She said that although she listens to some scripts for her son every year, Pranav is currently busy with other work than films. Suchitra said that Pranav does 'work away' on a farm in Spain. In this 'work away' culture, he gets food and a place to stay instead of money. He works and stays there. Pranav believes in doing such things instead of things related to money. Recently, he started taking care of horses and goats.

Suchitra said, 'Although people, including his cousins, often say that Pranav only listens to me, I don't think this is completely true. He has his ideas, he is not stubborn, but he does what he feels is right. I keep urging him to do at least two films a year, but he does not always listen to me. Sometimes I feel he is right, there should be balance in life.' Suchitra also says that he can never become Mohanlal. She also added that she likes to read scripts for her son, but the final decision on film projects is his. Despite being new to films, Pranav is compared to his father Mohanlal.

Pranav Mohanlal's work front

Let us tell you, Mohanlal's son Pranav started acting as a child artist in the 2003 drama film 'Punarjani'. For this film, he also won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist. In the year 2015, Pranav returned to films again. This time he worked as an assistant director in 'Papanasam' and 'Life of Josutty'. After this, he returned to acting and started acting with 'Aadhi'. After this, the actor appeared in 'Hridayam'. This film was the biggest hit in his career.

