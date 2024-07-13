Nostalgia Alert! Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan dance on 'Karan Arjun' song at Anant-Radhika wedding

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tie the knot in Mumbai.

Bollywood's most loved superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan spotted together again and it is rocking the internet already. The 'Karan Arjun' duo were seen shaking a leg at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai on Friday. The wedding ceremony witnessed some fun and memorable moments spent between the two Khans of Bollywood. One of the viral videos showcases Salman and Shah Rukh grooving to their hit song 'Bhangra Paale' from the blockbuster flick 'Karan Arjun', creating a wave of nostalgia among fans.

Watch the viral clip:

Both the Khans were seen wearing Pathani suits. While SRK donned a green-coloured ensemble, Salman attended the event in a dark blue outfit.

SRK came to the wedding with his wife Gauri Khan. On the other hand, Salman was accompanied by his sister Arpita. Shah Rukh's children Suhana and Aryan also attended the wedding ceremony, which took place at the Jio World Convention Centre.

Anant and Radhika's 'Shubh Vivaah' will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and 'Mangal Utsav' or the wedding reception on July 14. The high-profile wedding ceremony saw the presence of popular celebrities including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone, among others.

First photos of Radhika Ambani as a bride were also released by stylist Rhea Kapoor where the bride looked stunning in a beige lehenga designed by the renowned duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

(With ANI inputs)

