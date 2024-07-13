Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Bride gets emotional during her 'fairytale' entry | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding took place in Mumbai.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is currently a hot topic everywhere including on social media. The two tied the knot on Friday in the presence of several popular personalities at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Approaching the stage, Radhika's entry was nothing short of spectacular. The emotional yet joyful expressions on the faces of her family and friends are winning the hearts of many. The groom made a grand entrance accompanied by his father, Mukesh Ambani, and uncle Anil Ambani. A viral video of Radhika walking down the aisle with her father Viren Merchant is also doing rounds on the internet. In the viral video, Radhika is seen getting emotional as her family and friends radiated with joy on watching her arriving to the mandap. Singer Shreya Ghoshal performed live as Radhika made her entry.

Addressing the guests, Mukesh Ambani stated, “To bless Anant and Radhika will be their doting granparents, those who are with us today and those who are in heaven left us.” He added, “Today, I pray to the almighty that Anant and Radhika be so blessed that life together be filled with sukh, swasthya, samridhi and safalta. Happiness, health, prosperity and sucess.''

First photos of Radhika Ambani as a bride were also released by stylist Rhea Kapoor where the bride looked stunning in a beige lehenga designed by the renowned duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

In one of the posts, Rhea wrote, ''A Fairytale Come to Life - Radhika Merchant wears Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her wedding ceremony to Anant Ambani. Wearing the family jewels her nani, mom and sister wore to their weddings.''

Anant and Radhika's wedding was attended by several popular personalities from across the world including Kim Kardashian, Mike Tyson, John Cena and others.

