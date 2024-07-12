'Main Hoon Na' duo Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao reunite after 21 years. Video goes viral!

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'Main Hoon Na' duo Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao reunite after 21 years.

Bollywood actors Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao recently had a small 'Main Hoon Na' reunion. They were last seen together in the Farah Khan's directorial 'Main Hoon Na'. Zayed and Amrita comes back together after a huge gap of 21 years, for a project. The duo were seen shooting for a video of which behind the scenes has been posted on social media. As soon as the video was uploaded, excitement levelled up among fans and the video went viral in no time.

The Duo's reunion

On the social media Instagram, the video has been uploaded by a Mumbai-based paparazzi photographer. In the caption, it wrote, “Muh toh band karo, uncle! Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao were seen together after 21 years! The suspense is killing us. Can’t wait to find out what’s next, especially after spotting them at the Nykaa shoot! Any guesses what they’re up to?", and tagging, "@mynykaa".

Zayed and Amrita are seen greeting each other with a hug and smiles on their face. Later, the duo started having a conversation which marks the start of the video shoot.

Watch the video:

Fans love the reunion.

After the video was posted, fans went into the comment section and expressed their happiness on seeing the duo after such a long period. One user wrote, "They are still the same," while the other one commented, "They didn't even age a day. HOWWW???" Another fan wrote, "Childhood crush." One wrote, “My God ....my childhood...dey r looking young and can come in a love story type of film”. “Still the same,” shared another. Besides this, many fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

About Main Hoon Na

Farah Khan's directorial 'Main Hoon Na' released in April 2004, was her directorial debut. She also wrote the story on her own. The movie had an amazing cast like Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan. The story was about Major Ram Sharma, role played by Shah Rukh Khan who was sent on a mission to protect Amrita, a general's daughter from a dangerous soldier as a university student so that no one can recognise him. Zayed Khan played the role of Shah Rukh's brother who fell in love with Amrita, whereas Ram falls in love with the university chemistry professor, Chandni (Sushmita). The movie got positive reviews from critics after its release.

About Zayed Khan

'Chura Liya Hai Tumne' was the debut film of Zayed Khan released in 2003. He rose to fame by playing various roles in films like 'Main Hoon Na', 'Shabd' and 'Dus'. The actor was last seen in the television show 'Haasil'. For a long time, he has been away from the limelight and made his comeback with 'The Film That Never Was'. The movie also starred Jackie Shroff in the role, directed by Mohit Shrivastav.