Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding LIVE Updates: Former UK PM Tony Blair arrives in Mumbai

Anant Ambani, the younger son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, will tie the knot with his lady love Radhika Merchant in one of India's biggest weddings. The grand Indian wedding celebrations will occur at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Centre (BKC) in Mumbai's central business district. Roads near the venue will be open only for event vehicles between 1 pm and midnight on July 12-15. Celebrities across the world will attend the biggest wedding of the year. From former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair to Samsung CEO to the Kardashian sisters, celebrities have arrived in Mumbai.