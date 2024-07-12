Friday, July 12, 2024
     
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding LIVE Updates: Former UK PM Tony Blair arrives in Mumbai

Finally, the most-awaited day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding has arrived. From former UK PM Tony Blair to Kim Kardashian, celebrities worldwide have arrived in Mumbai to attend the year's biggest wedding.

Anant Ambani, the younger son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, will tie the knot with his lady love Radhika Merchant in one of India's biggest weddings. The grand Indian wedding celebrations will occur at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Centre (BKC) in Mumbai's central business district. Roads near the venue will be open only for event vehicles between 1 pm and midnight on July 12-15. Celebrities across the world will attend the biggest wedding of the year. From former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair to Samsung CEO to the Kardashian sisters, celebrities have arrived in Mumbai. 

 

  • Jul 12, 2024 10:59 AM (IST) Posted by Snigdha Behera

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Kardashian sisters Kim and Khloe arrive in Mumbai

    The most-awaited wedding of the year, i.e. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has finally arrived. Celebrities worldwide have arrived in Mumbai to attend the wedding. Kardashian sisters Kim and Khloe arrived in Mumbai with their team. At one point, Kim also waves at the camera before getting in her car. Paps were even seen shouting Kim, Kim. Kim Kardashian was seen wearing a body-hugging dress and dark sunglasses, and her sister, Khloe Kardashian was seen sporting jeans and a T-shirt.

