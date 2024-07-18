Nick Jonas calls himself 'lucky' in his lovely birthday post for Priyanka Chopra | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her 42nd birthday today, July 18, 2024. Actress' fans from acrosss the world are sending birthday wishes to 'Desi Girl' of Bollywood. Not only her fans but her friends from the film fraternity have extended wishes to her on social media. Now, her husband Nick Jonas has also shared a post on Instagram on PeeCee's birthday and called himself 'lucky'. ''The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love,'' he wrote in the caption.

The first image features Priyanka in a stunning yellow monokini and in the second picture, Nick and PeeCee can be seen kissing passionately on a beach. The third image showcases the actress in a sun-kissed portrait, while the final picture in the post shows the couple holding hands and enjoying the sunset at a beach.

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' last India visit

PeeCee visited India in March this year with her daughter Malti for the store launch of Bulgari in Mumbai. Later she was joined by her hubby. During their visit to India, the couple also visited the iconic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and sought blessing.

During her visit to India, Priyanka was also spotted at Farhan Akhtar's house in Mumbai. Fans speculated that she met the filmmaker in connection with their project Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor admitted to hospital in Mumbai due to food poisoning

Also Read: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal blessed with baby girl: 'We are tickled pink with joy'