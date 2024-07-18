Janhvi Kapoor admitted to hospital in Mumbai due to food poisoning

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Janhvi Kapoor

Following food poisoning, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has been admitted HN Reliance Hospital in South Mumbai. According to the source, Jhanvi had gone to Chennai and while returning from there on Tuesday, she had something to eat at the airport. After coming home, Jhanvi's health deteriorated and yesterday she was feeling very weak. Due to ill health and weakness, she was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday on the advice of doctors. Family source said that at present Jhanvi's condition is fine and she will be discharged from the hospital by Friday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in Ulajh, the trailer of which was unveiled earlier this week. Under the direction of Sudhanshu Saria, winner of the National Award, Ulajh immerses audiences in the competitive realm of global diplomacy.

In the film, Janhvi plays Suhana, a young diplomat caught up in a dangerous personal plot while on a critical assignment in the London embassy, in this gripping story. She finds herself buried under the weight of her legacy and in a web of deceit, where every ally could become an enemy, as she negotiates the complexity of her job that will define her career. Apart from her, Darlings actor Roshan Mathew and Badhai Do actor Gulshan Devaiah also featured in the trailer.

Janhvi was last seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. Apart from Ulajh, she will also feature alongside Jr NTR in Devara: Part 1. She will also be seen with RRR actor Ram Charan in his untitled next. She also has Varun Dhawan-starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in her kitty.

