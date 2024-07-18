Thursday, July 18, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Ridhima Pandit dating Shubman Gill? Actress finally breaks silence on rumours, calls him THIS

Ridhima Pandit dating Shubman Gill? Actress finally breaks silence on rumours, calls him THIS

Television actress and model Ridhima Pandit has finally opened up on the dating rumours with cricketer Shubman Gill that are doing rounds on social media. Know what she said about such claims.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published on: July 18, 2024 14:15 IST
radhima pandit dating shubman gill
Image Source : IMDB/GETTY IMAGES Ridhima Pandit is well-known for her role in Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant show.

Television star Ridhima Pandithas recently been in the news over dating rumours with the cricketer Ridhima Pandit. Not only this, several reports even claimed that the two are set to get married in December this year. Now, Ridhima has come forward and reacted to such claims. In a talk with Filmygyan claimed that there is no truth in these rumours and said, ''No. Firstly, I don't even know him. I think he's an amazing sports person, but main unhe jaanti nahi (I don't know him). Jab main kabhi unhe milungi, I am pretty sure hum log hasenge iss baare mei (If I ever meet him, we will laugh about this). I think he is very, very cute, but unfortunately, there's nothing that is happening.''

She has reacted to such rumours previously as well. In an interaction with ETimes, she said, the  Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant actress had said, ''It is some people's imagination, I guess! Somebody creates a story and then it goes viral on social media. I don't even know Shubman Gill personally. This is ridiculous. I started receiving congratulatory messages since morning, and I was tired of denying this gossip. I finally decided to post it on my social media handle.''

Spilling the beans about her current relationship status, she added, ''I am single and ready to mingle, but because of these rumours, probable suitors now won't come forward I think. I do want to get married and settle down.''

Ridhima Pandit's TV career at a glance

She is popularly known for her role in Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant. She even clinched a Gold Award in the Best Debut Actress category for her performance in the show. Apart from this, she also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Celebrities News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement