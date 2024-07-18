Ridhima Pandit dating Shubman Gill? Actress finally breaks silence on rumours, calls him THIS

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB/GETTY IMAGES Ridhima Pandit is well-known for her role in Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant show.

Television star Ridhima Pandithas recently been in the news over dating rumours with the cricketer Ridhima Pandit. Not only this, several reports even claimed that the two are set to get married in December this year. Now, Ridhima has come forward and reacted to such claims. In a talk with Filmygyan claimed that there is no truth in these rumours and said, ''No. Firstly, I don't even know him. I think he's an amazing sports person, but main unhe jaanti nahi (I don't know him). Jab main kabhi unhe milungi, I am pretty sure hum log hasenge iss baare mei (If I ever meet him, we will laugh about this). I think he is very, very cute, but unfortunately, there's nothing that is happening.''

She has reacted to such rumours previously as well. In an interaction with ETimes, she said, the Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant actress had said, ''It is some people's imagination, I guess! Somebody creates a story and then it goes viral on social media. I don't even know Shubman Gill personally. This is ridiculous. I started receiving congratulatory messages since morning, and I was tired of denying this gossip. I finally decided to post it on my social media handle.''

Spilling the beans about her current relationship status, she added, ''I am single and ready to mingle, but because of these rumours, probable suitors now won't come forward I think. I do want to get married and settle down.''

Ridhima Pandit's TV career at a glance

She is popularly known for her role in Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant. She even clinched a Gold Award in the Best Debut Actress category for her performance in the show. Apart from this, she also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.