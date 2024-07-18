Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal blessed with baby girl: 'We are tickled pink with joy'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Richa Chadha Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are the newest Bollywood couple to embrace parenthood. The couple has welcomed a baby girl on Thursday, as per news agency IANS. In a joint statement, the couple said, "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings! Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal." Richa and Ali, who got married in 2020 under Special Marriage Act, recently shared their pregnancy photoshoot on social media which captivated a lot of attention on the internet.

''What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light ? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey @alifazal9 , through this lifetime and many more, through starlights and galaxies… thank you for getting genius @ridburman to shoot us in our natural habitat@gulati.kanika May we bring forth a warrior of light, a child of compassion, empathy, healing and above all love. Ameen!'' she wrote in the caption of her post.

She also turned off the comment section of the post, saying 'because this is the most private thing I have posted.'

The couple celebrated their eco-friendly marriage ceremony in September 2022 and tied the knot in Lucknow on October 4. Earlier this year in February, the couple announced their pregnancy on Instagram with an image showing '1+1=3'. ''A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world,'' the couple jointly wrote in the caption.

