Marvel likely in talks with Russo Brothers to direct 'Avengers 5' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars' | Deets inside

Anthony and Joe Russo, better known as the Russo Brothers, may be heading back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to direct the next two Avengers movies. As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the duo who have directed four of Marvel Studios' biggest and best-reviewed movies are in early negotiations to oversee the fifth and sixth films in the popular franchise.

Multiple names were in contention, including Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy, who was offered the gig, according to insiders. The Russos, who catapulted to big-screen spectacle cinema after making a mark for themselves through TV comedies Arrested Development and Community, started their Marvel career in 2014 with Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

They went on to direct Captain America: Civil War (2016) and two phase-defining superhero films Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). In the last five years, the filmmaker shifted gears to back projects through their AGBO banner, whose credits include best picture Oscar winner Everything Everywhere All at Once and collaborations with streamers Citadel series and Extraction movies with Amazon and Netflix, respectively.

For OTT, they have directed Cherry (2021) for Apple and The Gray Man (2022) at Netflix, which is also backing their upcoming movie The Electric State. The fifth Avengers movie was titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and was to star Jonathan Majors as time-travelling villain Kang.

After Majors conviction in an assault and harassment case, the studio severed ties with the actor. The project had suffered a hit even before the verdict was out in Majors case when Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) left the project as director.

The feature is expected to get a new name and a new focus. It is set to hit the screens on May 1, 2026. The sixth Avengers film is Secret Wars, which is eyeing a May 7, 2027 release.

(With PTI inputs)

