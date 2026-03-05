Nancy Grewal, Punjab-origin social media influencer, stabbed to death in Canada; probe underway

New Delhi:

A shocking incident has come to light from Canada. In Windsor, a Punjab-origin social media influencer Nancy Grewal was stabbed to death. She was known for speaking openly on Punjab's social, religious, and political issues. Authorities suspect extremists may be behind the attack.

According to the LaSalle Police in Canada, 45-year-old Nancy Grewal was fatally stabbed. The incident took place at her home around 9:30 PM on Tuesday.

Police received a report that an individual had entered Nancy Grewal's home in Windsor on Tuesday night, stabbed her, and fled the scene, leaving her bleeding. She was rushed to hospital but succumbed to her severe injuries. On Wednesday evening, Canadian police officer Michael Peers confirmed the incident.

Confirming the news of Nancy Grewal's death, her sister Alishaa Grewal shared a post on Nancy's Instagram account. The caption read, "With a very heavy heart, I share that my beloved sister Nancy Grewal passed away on 3 March 2026. I lost my sister, my strength, my forever friend. Rest in peace, my sister. You will always live in our hearts (sic)." See the post below:

Who was Nancy Grewal?

For the unversed, Nancy Grewal was a Punjabi-origin social media influencer and YouTuber who often criticised Khalistani activities in her videos. With over 12,000 followers on Instagram, Nancy didn't just make videos for entertainment, she also spoke openly on serious issues, including Punjab’s politics and the complex relations between India and Canada.

