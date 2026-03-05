Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal posts 'last vlog', accuses family of 'torturing' him over inter-caste marriage

New Delhi:

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, also known as UK07 Rider, has created a stir on the internet by uploading a vlog on his YouTube channel, in which he said he has faced months of mental harassment, blaming his parents and siblings for 'torturing' him.

Earlier, he had posted a note on Instagram alleging that he had been mentally tortured and stating that he would reveal the names of those responsible. On Wednesday, Anurag posted a two-hour vlog, which he described as his final video. In this video, he accused his family of mental harassment. Read on for more details.

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal accuses family of 'torturing' him

In the video, Anurag Dobhal announced that he is quitting YouTube, saying this will be his last vlog. He broke down in tears while sharing his struggle and explained, "I don't know mein ye last vlog aese karunga, over the last few years, meri life itni drastic change hui hai that i never wanted, maine kabhi nahi socha tha ki zindagi aise patak ke chhoregi (I don't know why I’m making this my last vlog. Over the last few years, my life has changed so drastically in ways I never wanted. I never imagined that life would turn out like this).

This is a developing story.