Munjya Box Office Report: Mona Singh-Sharvari starrer sees upward trend, earns THIS much on Day 3

Munjya featuring Abhay Verma, Mona Singh and Sharvari Wagh is a surprise in the world of horror-comedy, seamlessly blending supernatural elements. The film which was released on June 7 is seeing an upward trend and has performed well on its first weekend. According to a report in Sacnilk, Munjya has earned around Rs 7. 75 crore in India on its third day. The film collected Rs 7.25 crore, taking its total collection to Rs 19.00 crore. Munjya had an overall 36.64% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday, June 09.

Munjya Day 3 Hindi Occupany in Theatres

Morning Shows: 19.14%

Afternoon Shows: 42.88%

Evening Shows: 52.23%

Night Shows: 32.29%

India TV's Sakshi Verma wrote, "The cast delivers standout performances, with Abhay Verma shining as the relatable yet determined Bittu. Mona Singh impresses as Bittu's mother, Pammi, bringing depth and vulnerability to her character, while Sharvari captivates as Bella, the love interest caught amid supernatural chaos. Sathyaraj's portrayal of the seasoned exorcist adds gravitas to the narrative, heightening the tension during the film's climactic moments."

"Offers a thrilling ride filled with twists, turns, and plenty of heart and hearty laughter with its compelling narrative, strong performances, and striking visuals. And the makers have a little surprise package in the end as well", she further wrote.

"Overall, Maddock Films, the makers of Stree and Bhedia have managed to master the genre with their stellar release. The film offers a good mix of horror and comedy just like the previous films by the same production house and clearly deserves 3.5 stars. "

Munjya focuses on Munjya, a character from Konkan coast folklore. It is considered to be Hindi cinema's first venture with a CGI lead. Dinesh Vijan's production 'Munjya' is all set to hit the theatres on June 7. Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor Sharvari, Ae Watan Mere Watan actor Abhay Verma and Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin famed actor Mona Singh are seen playing lead roles in the film.

